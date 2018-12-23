Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out Sunday

Porter (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Porter will miss his seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with a right knee strain. He seems to be moving towards a return in the near future, and his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Detroit. Trevor Ariza should continue to start in his place.

