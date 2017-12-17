Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out Sunday vs. Cavaliers
Porter (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Porter suffered the injury Friday against the Clippers and was subsequently held out of Saturday's practice while dealing with some lingering soreness. While it's listing as a bruise indicates it's nothing overly serious, Porter will still have to sit out Sunday, with his next opportunity to play coming on Tuesday against the Pelicans. With Porter out, Kelly Oubre will start at small forward and should see an increased workload and fantasy value for the time being. Jodie Meek could pick up some extra minutes off the bench as well.
