Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out Sunday
Porter (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Lakers, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Porter will miss his third consecutive game with a right knee bruise, and Jeff Green will continue to start in his place. Porter came into this game a game-time call, so he seems to be trending in the right direction. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against Atlanta, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.
