Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Pelicans

Porter (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt with the Pelicans.

Porter was unable to take part in morning shootaround, but did everything he could during pregame to be cleared for Tuesday's contest. However, the Sixers are ultimately opting to remain cautious with Porter and will hold him out second straight game, which gives him another three days off for recovery prior to Friday's tilt with the Nets. Kelly Oubre will pick up another start after posting 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes Sunday.