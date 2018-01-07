Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out vs. Bucks
Porter (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Porter was unable to finish Friday's game against the Grizzlies after straining his hip late in the contest, and it appears the issue is still bothersome enough to keep him out for Saturday's tilt. With Porter unavailable, Kelly Oubre will step into the starting lineup while Markieff Morris and Mike Scott should also see some increased run.
