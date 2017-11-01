Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out Wednesday
Porter (illness) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Porter has come down with a stomach virus, keeping him out of Wednesday's game. Jason Smith (2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds across 10.3 minutes per game) will draw the start in his stead. Mike Scott (8.0 points and 3.7 boards across 19.7 minutes per game) is a candidate to see a strong role off the pine as well.
