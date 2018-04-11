Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out Wednesday
Porter (calf) will not play Wednesday against the Magic, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Porter was doubtful coming in, and while the Wizards' seed is still up for grabs, they won't take any chances with a playoff berth clinched. Expect Kelly Oubre and Mike Scott to see increased minutes in Porter's absence.
