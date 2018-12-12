Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out Wednesday

Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Porter, who sustained a right knee bruise in Monday's game against the Pacers, won't play Wednesday. It doesn't look like Porter will be out too long, with his next opportunity to play coming Friday against the Nets, but until he's back, Kelly Oubre and Jeff Green could see increased run.

