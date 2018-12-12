Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out Wednesday
Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Porter, who sustained a right knee bruise in Monday's game against the Pacers, won't play Wednesday. It doesn't look like Porter will be out too long, with his next opportunity to play coming Friday against the Nets, but until he's back, Kelly Oubre and Jeff Green could see increased run.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...