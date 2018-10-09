Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 12 points in Monday's win
Porter posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-98 win over the Knicks.
Porter was his usual efficient self in this one while matching Bradley Beal for the team-high in minutes. Injuries to Markieff Morris (abdomen) and Dwight Howard (back) could result in the Wizards playing plenty of small-ball in the immediate future, which could push Porter to the power forward spot more often than usual and help boost his rebounding numbers.
