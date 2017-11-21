Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 12 points in win over Bucks
Porter scored 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3PT) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 39 minutes Monday against Milwaukee.
Porter continues to impress as the third option in Washington, holding averages of 15.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on the season. The 24-year-old is also knocking down 1.9 three-pointers per game at a red-hot 47.0 percent clip, nearly four percentage points better than his career-high mark of 43.4, which he set last season.
