Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 15 in Thursday's win
Porter scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 win over the Cavaliers.
He continues to see a usage spike with John Wall (knee) sidelined, and Porter has now scored in double digits in all 10 games the star point guard has missed, averaging 18.7 points, 6.8 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over that stretch. With Wall not close to returning to the lineup, Porter should continue to put up strong numbers as the Wizards' No. 2 option behind Bradley Beal.
