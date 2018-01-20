Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 16 efficient points

Porter finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 122-112 victory over Detroit.

After a couple of poor performances, Porter bounced back with a nice all-around game. The 16 points were his most since back in late December, to go along with his four triples. He continues to be the third option on offense, limiting his scoring upside, but makes up for it with his efforts on the defensive end as well as his ability to grab rebounds from the small forward position.