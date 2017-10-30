Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 16 in Sunday's win

Porter scored 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 110-83 win over the Kings.

Even with the Wizards' starters getting removed early on a night when the team coasted into the half with a 31-point lead, Porter still drained multiple three-pointers for the fourth time in five games. The 24-year-old's production has spiked across the board to begin the 2017-18 campaign, and he appears to be well on his way to earning his big offseason contract.