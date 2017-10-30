Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 16 in Sunday's win
Porter scored 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 110-83 win over the Kings.
Even with the Wizards' starters getting removed early on a night when the team coasted into the half with a 31-point lead, Porter still drained multiple three-pointers for the fourth time in five games. The 24-year-old's production has spiked across the board to begin the 2017-18 campaign, and he appears to be well on his way to earning his big offseason contract.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Hits for season-high 29 in Friday's loss•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Modest scoring night in loss•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Records huge game Friday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Flashes defensive skills Friday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Has offer sheet matched•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...