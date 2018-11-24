Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 17 points Friday
Porter finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 125-107 loss to the Raptors.
After what can only be described as a terrible start to the season, Porter has now reached double-digit scoring in four of his last five games. He has played at least 36 minutes in each of his last two games, another positive sign for his owners. His lack of three-pointers continues to be somewhat of a concern and this will hopefully right itself as he gets more playing time under his belt.
