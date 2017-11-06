Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 19 in Sunday's win
Porter scored 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 win over the Raptors.
His strong start continues, and Porter is averaging career highs in almost every category to kick off 2017-18. If John Wall's shoulder injury lingers it could begin to sap the efficiency of the Wizards' offense, but Porter's diverse skill set should allow him to remain productive even if he doesn't see as many open looks.
