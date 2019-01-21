Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 19 off bench

Porter had 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in Monday's win over Detroit.

Porter continues to come off the bench, but he played more minutes (26) than Jeff Green (25), who got the nod up front with Trevor Ariza and Thomas Bryant. Porter now has 10 made threes over his last two games, and he's notched 10 steals over his last five contests.