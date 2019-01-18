Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 20 in win over Knicks
Porter had 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in Thursday's win over the Knicks.
Porter continues to come off the bench, but he played 35 minutes -- third on the team behind Brad Beal (40) and Trevor Ariza (38). Porter has now logged at least 30 minutes in four straight games, and he's eight games removed from an injury that cost him 10 consecutive contests in December.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...