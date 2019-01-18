Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 20 in win over Knicks

Porter had 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in Thursday's win over the Knicks.

Porter continues to come off the bench, but he played 35 minutes -- third on the team behind Brad Beal (40) and Trevor Ariza (38). Porter has now logged at least 30 minutes in four straight games, and he's eight games removed from an injury that cost him 10 consecutive contests in December.