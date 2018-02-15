Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 22 in Wednesday's win

Porter scored 22 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Knicks.

The 24-year-old's numbers have noticeably spiked since John Wall (knee) was shut down, and Porter is now averaging 19.1 points, 6.7 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over the last nine games without Wall in the lineup, during which the Wizards are an impressive 7-2. Expect Porter to pick up where he's leaving off once the schedule resumes after the All-Star break.