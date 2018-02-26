Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores 23 points Sunday

Porter scored 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3PT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 win against Philadelphia.

Coming out of the break, Porter is shooting an even 50.0 percent from three on 5.3 shots per game. This is a big improvement over his last five games leading into the break in which he shot 21.0 percent from long range on 3.8 shots per game. The forward has remained a consistent shooter as of late, sinking 54.6 percent of his shots in his last six games.