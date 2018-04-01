Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores game-high 26 in Saturday's win

Porter scored 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 107-93 win over the Hornets.

All eyes were on John Wall as the point guard made his return from knee surgery, but it was Porter who stole the show, leading the Wizards in scoring while racking up his career-high 13th double-double of the season. The minor ankle injury he picked up Thursday is clearly no concern, and with Wall getting a rest Sunday in Chicago, Porter will get at least one more game this season with an increased usage rate.