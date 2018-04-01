Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores game-high 26 in Saturday's win
Porter scored 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 107-93 win over the Hornets.
All eyes were on John Wall as the point guard made his return from knee surgery, but it was Porter who stole the show, leading the Wizards in scoring while racking up his career-high 13th double-double of the season. The minor ankle injury he picked up Thursday is clearly no concern, and with Wall getting a rest Sunday in Chicago, Porter will get at least one more game this season with an increased usage rate.
More News
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...