Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores nine points in return

Porter totaled nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, and one rebound in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 victory over Atlanta.

Porter made his return after missing 10 straight games with a knee injury, scoring nine points in 14 minutes. He is going to brought along slowly but should eventually regain his role as the starting small-forward, relegating Jeff Green (22 points, six rebounds, six assists) back to a bench role. The Wizards next game is against the Heat on Friday with Porter hopefully seeing a small increase in his playing time.