Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores nine points in return
Porter totaled nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, and one rebound in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 victory over Atlanta.
Porter made his return after missing 10 straight games with a knee injury, scoring nine points in 14 minutes. He is going to brought along slowly but should eventually regain his role as the starting small-forward, relegating Jeff Green (22 points, six rebounds, six assists) back to a bench role. The Wizards next game is against the Heat on Friday with Porter hopefully seeing a small increase in his playing time.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.