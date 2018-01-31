Play

Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores team-high 25 points in victory

Porter contributed 25 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes during a 102-96 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Porter was excellent in the win, as the 25 points marked a team high and his best scoring total in a month. The eight free throw attempts also marked a season high. Porter will have plenty of opportunities to score while John Wall (knee) is sidelined, so his value will likely see an increase.

