Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores team-high 27 points Thursday
Porter scored 27 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 overtime loss to Boston.
In his last eight games, Porter has been a statistical machine. The forward is averaging 18.3 points. 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists during this span. In that same time, Porter has shot the ball very well, sinking 51.8 percent of his 13.2 shots per game. Overall, he is playing at a high level while trying to add more firepower to an offense that is minus one of its leading scorers in John Wall (knee).
