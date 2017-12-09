Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores team-high 27 points

Porter scored 27 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers.

On Saturday, Porter snapped out of his two game scoring rut in which he two and four points respectively. The Washington forward responded with a team-high 27 points against the Clippers. Porter's efficient 10-of-16 from the floor was highlighted by sinking 4-of-8 shots from beyond the arc. Porter has drastically improved his long-range game, shooting a career-best 45.9 percent on 3.9 shots per game. Porter will look to build upon his bounce back performance when Washington takes on Brooklyn on Tuesday.

