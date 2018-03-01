Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores team-high 29 points
Porter scored 29 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to Golden State.
Since the All-Star break, Porter is averaging 20.0 points and 7.6 rebounds in his last five games. In addition, the forward has been rather efficient from the floor, shooting 67.5 percent on 14.8 shots per game. Also, Porter is shooting well from long range, sinking 53.5 percent of his 5.6 three-pointers during this span. In addition, Porter clinched his tenth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds along with his team-high 29 points against Golden State. As Washington fights for playoff seeding, Porter's improved offense has been a welcome addition in the absence of John Wall (knee).
