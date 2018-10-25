Wizards' Otto Porter: Scoring-dependent line in loss

Porter tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes in the Wizards' 144-122 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.

Porter was solid with his shot but couldn't get much else going, equaling a season low in rebounds. The 25-year-old wing has gone from one extreme to the other on the boards over his first four games, hauling in double-digit rebounds in two contests while managing just a single one in the other pair of games. His work on the defensive end has been much more consistent, however, as Porter now has multiple steals and at least one block in three of his first four outings.