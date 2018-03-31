Wizards' Otto Porter: Set to play Saturday

Porter (ankle) will play in Saturday's matchup with the Hornets, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Porter injured his ankle in Thursday's game against the Pistons, but X-Rays ultimately came back negative. He was subsequently deemed questionable for Saturday's tilt before later being upgraded to probable. It now appears he will give it a go, and should take on his usual workload barring any setbacks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories