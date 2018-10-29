Wizards' Otto Porter: Shooting struggles continue in loss

Porter mustered six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in the Wizards' 136-104 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Porter's second consecutive 33.3 percent shooting tally unsurprisingly led to a second straight single-digit scoring night. The 25-year-old wing's numbers are disappointingly down in multiple categories, with his 41.1 percent shooting -- including 21.7 percent from three-point range -- especially paling in comparison to his respective 50.3- and 44.1-percent figures in those categories last season. Porter is also taking over two fewer shot attempts per contest than last season (9.3, as compared to 11.5) while also seeing downturns in rebounds and assists. With the Wizards mired in a 1-5 start, it wouldn't be entirely surprising to see coach Scott Brooks attempt to shake up his starting five by swapping Porter out with Kelly Oubre, Jr., who's proven more productive than the former in his role off the bench thus far this season.