Wizards' Otto Porter: Sits out practice
Porter (hip) did not participate in Monday's practice, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Porter was present at Monday's session, but he was unable to go through drills as he continue to recover from a bruised right hip. The ailment kept him out of Sunday's loss to the Cavs, and Porter should be considered very much questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Pelicans.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable Tuesday vs. New Orleans•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out Sunday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Doesn't practice Saturday, questionable Sunday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...