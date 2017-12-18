Wizards' Otto Porter: Sits out practice

Porter (hip) did not participate in Monday's practice, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Porter was present at Monday's session, but he was unable to go through drills as he continue to recover from a bruised right hip. The ailment kept him out of Sunday's loss to the Cavs, and Porter should be considered very much questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Pelicans.

