Wizards' Otto Porter: Sits out practice
Porter (ankle) did not practice Tuesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Porter sustained an ankle injury during Monday's preseason matchup with the Knicks, but coach Scott Brooks indicated the forward's absence from practice is only precautionary. The Wizards are off until Friday, but until further notice Porter should be considered questionable.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Departs with ankle issue•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Wants to be more aggressive•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Goes through workout•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Undergoing procedure, out for remainder of series•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Absent from shootaround Friday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Status uncertain for Game 6•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.