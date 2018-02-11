Wizards' Otto Porter: Solid in victory
Poter had 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 101-90 victory over Chicago.
Porter delivered a typical line in Saturday's win, doing a bit of everything as the Wizards continue to play well without John Wall. Porter has picked up his game since Wall went down and has now scored in double-figures in nine consecutive games. The team gets a good rest now before traveling to New York to face the undermanned Knicks.
