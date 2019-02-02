Wizards' Otto Porter: Starting Saturday

Porter (toe) will start Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Porter will make his second straight start Saturday, as coach Scott Brooks has moved him back into the lineup following a string of 13 games as a reserve following an injury. Aside from the Wizards' most recent game, where Porter suffered his toe injury, he averaged 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 28.2 minutes in January.