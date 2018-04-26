Wizards' Otto Porter: Status uncertain for Game 6
Porter is dealing with a bone bruise in his left leg and his status is uncertain for Game 6 against the Raptors on Friday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Porter has reportedly been nursing the injury for the entire series, which is likely why he's appeared to struggle a bit of late. With the Wizards on the brink of elimination, it seems likely that Porter will ultimately give it a go Friday, though coach Scott Brooks wouldn't commit to it. "Anything's possible, but we hope for the best," Brooks said regarding Porter's availability Friday. "I know he's banged up. That's all I know as of right now." Look for another update to be provided following Friday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Across the board contributions in victory•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Flirts with double-double in Game 3 win•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Cleared to play in Game 1•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Will be game-time call Saturday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....