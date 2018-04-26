Wizards' Otto Porter: Status uncertain for Game 6

Porter is dealing with a bone bruise in his left leg and his status is uncertain for Game 6 against the Raptors on Friday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Porter has reportedly been nursing the injury for the entire series, which is likely why he's appeared to struggle a bit of late. With the Wizards on the brink of elimination, it seems likely that Porter will ultimately give it a go Friday, though coach Scott Brooks wouldn't commit to it. "Anything's possible, but we hope for the best," Brooks said regarding Porter's availability Friday. "I know he's banged up. That's all I know as of right now." Look for another update to be provided following Friday's morning shootaround.