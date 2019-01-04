Wizards' Otto Porter: Still off bench, on minutes limit
Porter will come off the bench again Friday against the Heat and remain restricted to about 20 minutes, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Porter played 14 minutes during his return Wednesday, posting nine points, two assists and one rebound across 14 minutes. The situation will essentially be the same Friday, as coach Scott Brooks will continue to ease Porter back into the fold.
