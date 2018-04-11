Wizards' Otto Porter: Suffers strained leg Tuesday

Porter suffered a strained right lower leg during Tuesday's game against the Celtics and won't return, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Porter ended up playing just 18 minutes prior to suffering the injury, finishing the contest with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal. The exact severity of the injury is still a bit unclear, but with the Wizards playing in the second night of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Magic, it wouldn't be surprising if he was shut down until the opening game of the playoffs. For now, tentatively consider Porter questionable for Wednesday.