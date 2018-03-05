Wizards' Otto Porter: Swipes four steals in loss
Porter had 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and four steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 98-95 loss to the Pacers.
Porter was his normal efficient self on Sunday, scoring 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting while adding four steals. He has been a steadying influence on the team as they continue to adapt to playing without John Wall (knee). Things don't get any easier for the Wizards as they await the arrival of the Miami Heat for an important clash on Tuesday.
