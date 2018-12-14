Wizards' Otto Porter: Taking part in warmups
Porter (knee) is on the court for pregame warmups but will remain a game-time decision for Friday's matchup against Brooklyn.
Porter missed Wednesday's contest due to a bruised right knee, but it appears he's trending in the right direction leading up to Friday's matchup. The team should announce his availability closer to tipoff.
