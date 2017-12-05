Wizards' Otto Porter: Team-high scoring total in loss

Porter posted 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in Monday's 116-69 loss to the Jazz.

Porter's modest point total served as the team-high figure in the jaw-dropping blowout defeat. The 24-year-old has 10 double-digit scoring efforts in his last 11 games, but his production hasn't really seen an appreciable bump during John Wall's now-five-game absence. Porter is averaging 17.0 points (on 45.3 percent shooting), 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals across 31.0 minutes over that span, solid numbers that nevertheless are relatively in line with his season figures.