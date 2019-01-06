Wizards' Otto Porter: To come off bench again

Porter will come off the bench and is expected to play around 28-to-30 minutes Sunday against Oklahoma City, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Sunday will mark Porter's third game back from injury, and he's come off the bench in each of the previous two contests in an effort to ease him back into action. He's slowly receiving more playing time and is inching closer to re-joining the first unit, although he's not quite ready to have his minutes limit lifted quite yet. Considering Porter is expected to approach 30 minutes Sunday, the Wizards could insert him back into the starting lineup within the next few games depending on how he fares.