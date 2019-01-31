Wizards' Otto Porter: To start Wednesday

Porter will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Porter will join the starting-five for the first time since he returned from a knee injury on January 2nd, likely pushing Jeff Green to the bench. Porter's averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.5 steals in 29.0 minutes per game on the season.