Wizards' Otto Porter: Tops team in rebounding with eight boards on Tuesday

Porter posted 17 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 loss to the Sixers.

Porter is putting together a great season in his fifth year with the Wizards, averaging 14 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals over 49 games. He's also an excellent asset in roto leagues, as he sports a 68.9 field-goal percentage and is 83.9 percent from the charity stripe. Porter and the Wizards couldn't match the roof-blowing energy of the Sixers and a fanatical green-clad crowd that carried the Super Bowl party to the Wells Fargo Center, but they'll attempt to restart a streak against the Celtics on Thursday.