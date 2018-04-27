Wizards' Otto Porter: Undergoing procedure, out for remainder of series

Porter is undergoing a procedure on his left leg to address a build-up of blood flow in the area of his bone bruise, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports. He will be sidelined for the remainder of the series.

Porter hasn't been himself during the playoffs while dealing with the injury, averaging 10.0 points in 31.8 minutes. Even still, the news that he'll need to undergo a procedure that will cause him the remainder of the series is relatively out of the blue, as he was listed as questionable for Game 6 prior to this news. As a result of his absence, Kelly Oubre will probably draw the start, with extra minutes likely going to Mike Scott off the bench as well.