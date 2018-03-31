Wizards' Otto Porter: Upgraded to probable Saturday

Porter (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against Hornets, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Porter was forced out of Thursday's matchup with the Pistons after just 16 minutes due to an ankle injury. While it initially looked potentiallyo serious, X-Rays ultimately came back negative. His probable designation implies he is trending in the right direction Saturday, but final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be made until he warms up pregame.