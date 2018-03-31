Wizards' Otto Porter: Upgraded to probable Saturday
Porter (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against Hornets, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Porter was forced out of Thursday's matchup with the Pistons after just 16 minutes due to an ankle injury. While it initially looked potentiallyo serious, X-Rays ultimately came back negative. His probable designation implies he is trending in the right direction Saturday, but final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be made until he warms up pregame.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: X-rays return negative•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Doubtful to return•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Helped off floor Thursday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Puts up all-around numbers Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...