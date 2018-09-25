Wizards' Otto Porter: Wants to be more aggressive

At media day Monday, Porter noted that one of his goals this season is to be more aggressive as a shooter, Yahoo Sports reports.

Porter has quietly been among the league's deadliest three-point shooters in recent seasons, but he shoots the three at a relatively low volume, relative to his efficiency. "That's definitely going to be a goal of mine, just to be ultra-aggressive," Porter said. "I think it's best for the team and best for me to put out that effort and be more involved and kind of be like Klay Thompson and take my shots. I'm very confident in that. I'm going to instill that in every game." Coach Scott Brooks echoed that sentiment, going as far as to facetiously implore the media to chastise Porter for passing on open looks. "I know you guys aren't trying to do me any favors here, but if you guys can do me one favor, just yell at him every time he doesn't shoot the ball," Brooks said. "I mean, just scream at him and ask him questions about that every time. 'Otto, why don't you shoot?' He needs to shoot more." Porter hit 44.1 percent of his 4.1 three-point attempts per game last season, but the latter number was actually lower than two seasons ago, when he hit just a shade under 44 percent of his 4.3 attempts per game.