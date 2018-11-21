Wizards' Otto Porter: Will be 'fine' for Friday
Porter (hamstring), according to coach Scott Brooks, will be "fine" for Friday's contest against the Raptors, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Porter came out of Tuesday's win over the Clippers with a tight hamstring. There seems to be little concern about his availability moving forward, however.
