Wizards' Otto Porter: Will be game-time call Saturday
Porter (calf) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.
Porter is apparently still feeling some discomfort stemming from the calf injury that caused him to miss the final game of the regular season. If he ends up missing Saturday's contest, Kelly Oubre would likely draw the start in his stead.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....