Wizards' Otto Porter: Will be game-time call Saturday

Porter (calf) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.

Porter is apparently still feeling some discomfort stemming from the calf injury that caused him to miss the final game of the regular season. If he ends up missing Saturday's contest, Kelly Oubre would likely draw the start in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories