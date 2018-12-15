Wizards' Otto Porter: Will be game-time call

Porter (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Lakers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

A right knee bruise has forced Porter to miss the past two games, and is putting his status for Sunday in jeopardy. If he ends up missing the contest, Jeff Green is a strong candidate to draw another start.

