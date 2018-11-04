Wizards' Otto Porter: Will not play Sunday
Porter (toe) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Knicks.
After going through some pregame warmups, it was determined Porter wouldn't be able to play Sunday. With Porter out, Kelly Oubre and Jeff Green will likely see increased roles, with one of those two likely moving into the starting five.
More News
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Questionable vs. Knicks•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Injures toe Friday•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Bounces back with solid shooting night•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Shooting struggles continue in loss•
-
Wizards' Otto Porter: Scoring-dependent line in loss•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times