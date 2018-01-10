Wizards' Otto Porter: Will play minutes in low 30s
Porter (hip), in his return Wednesday, will draw the start and play minutes in the low 30s, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
With Porter's return, Kelly Oubre will seemingly head back to the bench and see reduced run. Porter seeing minutes in the low-30s isn't anything too out of the ordinary, as he averages 31.4 minutes per game on the season.
