Wizards' Otto Porter: Will play, start Thursday

Porter (hip) will play and start in Thursday's game against the Thunder, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Porter was able to go through a full practice Wednesday despite departing early from the team's previous contest, so the writing was on the wall for his eventual availability. Look for Porter to take on his typical spot in the starting lineup and the Wizards aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, so he should be set for a full workload. Fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating the starting forward ahead of Thursday's contest.